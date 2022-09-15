PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi on SCO sidelines

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met with Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting where both the countries agreed to further promote bilateral relations in diverse fields.

According to details of the meeting shared by official news agency, the two sides affirmed the desire to strengthen cooperation in economic, trade, connectivity, energy, culture and people-to-people links. The two leaders exchanged views on the entire range of bilateral relations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi positively evaluated the outcome of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission and agreed to further promote bilateral relations in diverse fields.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif meets President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi in Samarqand, Uzbekistan



The prime minister underscored the need for closer bilateral engagement for boosting economic and energy cooperation, operationalizing barter trade, opening border sustenance markets, and facilitation of Pakistani pilgrims.

It was agreed that Pakistan would be sending a delegation to discuss measures for expanded cooperation in bilateral trade and energy sectors.

Prime Minister Sharif extended his gratitude to President Raisi and to the people of Iran for their solidarity and support with the Pakistani nation during the massive floods in the country.

He highlighted the devastating impact of the floods caused by climate change, and underscored that Pakistan, with the least carbon emissions, was bearing the cost of something for which it was not responsible.

He stressed the importance of tangible international action to help address the challenges that climatically vulnerable countries like Pakistan were facing.

