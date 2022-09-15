PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan on SCO sidelines

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarqand, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed matters related to bilateral relations and international affairs during their meeting ahead of the SCO summit.



Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Putin said that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place.

During the meeting, both personalities discussed the bilateral relations and the ways to further strengthen the cooperation.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also met President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed issues of mutual interest. The meeting focused on strengthening Pak-Uzbek ties in diverse fields for the benefit of the two brotherly nations.

