PM Shehbaz Sharif orders strict implementation of energy saving plan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of the measures proposed in energy saving plan in a given timeframe, ARY News reported.

The prime minister gave the directives while chairing a meeting to review the implementation of the measures taken for saving energy in the country.

The meeting was attended by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr. Musadiq Malik, Special Assistants Muhammad Jehanzeb, Syed Fahd Hussain, Coordinator of PM Rana Ahsan Afzal and officials concerned attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed about the progress made on the implementation of the solarization projects.

In the initial phase solar panels of 1000 megawatts would be installed on federal government buildings, officials told the premier.

In this connection, the process of bidding would be started next week.

The meeting was informed that the process of policy-making for the production of solar panels at the local level had entered the final phase while consultation with the industries related to the manufacturing of solar panels had been completed.

The meeting was also informed that the local industry had been taken into confidence to formulate a comprehensive policy to increase the production of E-bikes, while all new gas geysers would come with conical baffles and by the end of the current year.

It was told that the production of high energy consuming filament/ low quality old electric bulbs would not be allowed after the sale of the present stock.

Energy saving plan

The federal government Wednesday approved the energy conservation plan, according to which all markets will shut at 8:30 pm and wedding halls by 10 pm.

“All markets and shopping malls will be closed by 8:30 pm and wedding halls at 10:00 pm across the country, announced Defence Minister Khawaja Asif while addressing a press conference flanked by ministers Sherry Rehman, Khurrum Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in a cabinet meeting that met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Khawaja Asif said that the energy conservation plan would help Pakistan to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity and Rs62 billion in a year.

Comments