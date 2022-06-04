PM Shehbaz Sharif orders to minimize loadshedding to two hours

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed the power authorities to limit loadshedding across the country to two hours, warning that he wanted results not explanations over the matter, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting to address the issue of hours-long unannounced loadshedding in the country, Shehbaz Sharif asked the power division officials and federal ministers to do whatever was necessary to minimize the loadshedding to two hours in a day.

Shehbaz Sharif while rejecting explanations over the loadshedding duration said that the officials should minimize the miseries of the masses rather than giving explanations.

“I only wanted to provide relief to the masses and will not accept the ongoing situation of loadshedding,” a defiant PM said and added that he would not compromise on it and will not let any minister and official rest until the situation improves.

He directed the officials to work day and night to restore power supply to businesses. The prime minister also directed the finance minister to arrange all necessary resources for dealing with the issue.

Power crisis deepens

It is pertinent to mention here that the power crisis in Pakistan has deepened as the electricity shortfall widened to over 7,000 megawatts.

According to power division sources, the demand in the country for electricity has surged to 27,200 megawatts amid the sweltering weather conditions. The duration of unannounced loadshedding nationwide also remained increased to 14 hours.

“There is a nationwide power production of 20,000MW, resulting in a shortfall of 7200 MW,” they added.

Currently, the country is obtaining 4,635 megawatts of electricity from hydropower, 1,060 megawatts from thermal power plants and 9,677 from the IPPs, the well-placed sources said.

It is learnt that three major power companies have shut down 16 power plants in Pakistan due to a non-supply of fuel.

