Saturday, April 30, 2022
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif performs Umrah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday performed Umrah in Makkah along with members of his delegation visiting Saudi Arabia, ARY NEWS reported.

The doors of Khana Kaaba were especially opened for the prime minister and his delegation, Radio Pakistan reported.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister prayed for the peace and progress of Pakistan and the entire Muslim Ummah.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman in Jeddah.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed issues of mutual interest including global and regional issues. The prime minister was accompanied by his 13-member delegation including federal ministers.

