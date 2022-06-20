PM Shehbaz Sharif orders provision of flour, ghee, cooking oil, sugar at lower rates

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has decided in principle to provide flour, ghee, cooking oil, pulses, rice and sugar at a low price to the poor segment of society in the next financial year 2022-23.

Chairing a high-level meeting on utility stores in Islamabad, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the poor segment of society is in dire need of relief at this time, and the government will take all measures in this regard.

He also approved the expansion of utility stores network in Karachi.

The premier asked the authorities concerned to present a comprehensive plan to increase the number of utility stores in Karachi within two weeks.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to make the subsidy system transparent and digital. He asked to create a comprehensive system by combining various types of subsidies.

The PM appreciated the initiatives of utility stores in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. He also appreciated the provision of targeted subsidy with the help of digital system.

The meeting was briefed on the progress made on subsidy on utility stores, targeted subsidy to the poor, expansion of number of utility stores across the country and provision of low price flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was briefed that under the relief package of PM Shehbaz Sharif, 113 million deserving people have been benefited so far. They have been given targeted subsidies of 60 rupees per kg on flour, 21 rupees on sugar, 250 rupees on ghee and 15-20 rupees on pulses and rice. The subsidy mechanism is digital whereas NADRA and the Ministry of Poverty Alleviation are linked to the data.

