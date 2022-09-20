PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches New York to attend UNGA session

NEW YORK: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reached New York from London to represent Pakistan in the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his stay in New York, he will have important bilateral meetings with the leaders of other countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will attend the reception of the Secretary General of the United Nations today and will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

Besides, the premier will also hold meetings with the Austrian Chancellor and Spanish President. He will meet the President of the European Union Council Charles Michael.

The prime minister will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit. PM Shehbaz Sharif will meet Managing Director of International Monitory Fund Kristalina Georgieva and President World Bank David Mills tomorrow (Wednesday).

Apart from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Shehbaz Sharif will also have a bilateral meeting with Iran’s President Seyed Ibrahim Raisi.

He will host a luncheon in honour of the President of Turkiye and his wife on Wednesday.

Other engagements of the Prime Minister include meetings with Malaysian Prime Minister Imail Sabri Yaaqob, President of the United Nations General Assembly, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Shehbaz Sharif will also meet Prime Ministers of China, Japan and Luxemburg.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will address the UNGA on Friday.

During his stay in the United States, Shehbaz Sharif will give interviews to various renowned American Media persons.

