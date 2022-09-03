PM Shehbaz Sharif reassures Sindh of support in flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his commitment during a telephonic conversation with CM Murad Ali Shah. The premier was apprised of the latest relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood victims in the province.

The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the chief minister and provincial government in the relief and rehabilitation activities.

Meanwhile, Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his gratitude to the prime minister and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured that they would not disappoint the affected people.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

According to details, at least 518 people have lost their lives while 15,051 people sustained injuries in flash floods triggered by heavy rains across Sindh.

