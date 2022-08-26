PM Shehbaz Sharif responds to suspension of ARY News broadcast

SUKKUR: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday responded to a question related to suspension of ARY News transmission.

During his visit to Sukkur to review relief operations in flood-hit areas of Sindh, PM Shehbaz Sharif was asked about suspension of ARY News transmission.

Sir media is playing its role but efforts underway to put curbs on it. Transmission of ARY News is suspended despite court’s order, how will the voice of masses will reach to you, the journalist asked.

“You should ask this from PEMRA, we believe in democratic norms and this is not the time for politics,” PM Shehbaz Sharif responded.

Earlier on Thursday, the Sindh High Court (SHC) issued a contempt of court notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman Saleem Baig on a petition over the non-implementation of the court’s order to restore ARY News transmission.

It is pertinent to mention here in a new move against the journalist fraternity, the Ministry of Interior cancelled the NOC of ARY News without serving any notice.

