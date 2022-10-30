PM Shehbaz Sharif rules out consultation with Imran on COAS appointment

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said he is ready for talks with the former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan but ruled out a consultation on the appointment of the COAS, ARY News reported.

During his interaction with YouTubers here in Lahore, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI’s leader Imran Khan had the sole personal agenda, and he was hell-bent to push the country into turmoil and economic destruction for the achievement of his vested interests.

PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that Imran Khan reached out for talks on the issue of the appointment of COAS and election date with the government a month ago through a mutual friend.

Referring to Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf’s long march, the prime minister reiterated that any wrong attempt to enter the Red Zone would be thwarted under the relevant laws.

Read more: PM Shehbaz Sharif claims Imran Khan reached out for talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that it was the responsibility of the elected coalition government to ensure stability in the country and they would not allow anyone to create political and economic crises.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan can restore its lost prestige only through political and economic stability.

The prime minister observed that PTI’s leader even did not spare the institution that had been rendering unmatched sacrifices for the protection of the motherland and was out to malign it to the pleasure of enemies of Pakistan including India.

