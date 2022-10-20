PM Shehbaz Sharif says he is ready to talk with PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that he was willing to talk with political rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in ‘larger national interest’, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Addressing a lunching ceremony of Youth Development Initiatives in Islamabad, the prime minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalitions partners have already sacrificed their political capital in an attempt to save the country from default.

In an apparent reference to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz Sharif said: “You didn’t shake hands for four years and now you’re asking to hold talks? But we will be ready for it in larger national interst.”

Refusing to give any details, the prime minister said he was ready to “sacrifice everything” for national interest as the incumbent rulers have already sacrificed their political capital by taking tough economic decisions.

As part of the “Youth Development Initiatives”, the prime minister said the government would provide 20,000 internships to young engineers and 75 scholarships to students for top universities.

The Ministry of Planning and Development will carry out the youth initiatives, which also include spending of Rs 40 billion in 20 most underdeveloped districts and building of 250 mini-sports complexes.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said the programme would be expanded further and more initiatives would be launched for the youth, who were a considerable part of the population.

