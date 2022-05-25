PM Shehbaz Sharif says he ‘would sleep peacefully tonight’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that he would sleep in peace tonight as he has saved Rs4 billion, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PM made a visit to the Karot Hydro Power plant on the Jehlum river, where he talked to Chinese engineers, officials and media representatives. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Chin ping had laid the foundation of this 720MW capacity power project back in 2015, he said.

The Karot Hydro Power plant is part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The PM added that the outgoing government focused all their energies on victimizing their opponents and not on such projects, or controlling the rising inflation. The project was delayed due to their incompetency and would be operational soon under their command, he added.

The PML-N leader said that the project would save Rs4 billion, would be Rs9 billion cheaper than a coal-powered plant, and have no environmental impact. I would sleep in peace tonight, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif added that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sit-in in 2014 damaged Pakistan’s economy as the Chinese President postponed his visit to Pakistan due to his take over of the D-Chowk in Islamabad. We requested PTI to move his long march 3 days this time too but they did not listen, he added.

