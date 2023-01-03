PM Shehbaz Sharif says NSC’s decisions to revive economy, curb terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday the National Security Committee (NSC) took major decisions in its recent meeting to ensure national and economic security.

In his tweet, a day after the top civil-military leadership met in the federal capital to find ways to tackle rising trend of terrorism and deepening economic crisis, PM Shehbaz Sharif wrote: “NSC took some major decisions yesterday after hours-long deliberations. Two of them stand out: State of Pakistan will adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging its writ. Peace is non-negotiable. Two, economic roadmap will revive economy & provide relief to the people”.

Earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif okayed strict action against social media accounts spreading disinformation on Pakistan’s economic situation.

The meeting was attended by senior civil and military officials including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir held at the Prime Minister’s House.

