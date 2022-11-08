PM Shehbaz Sharif says Saudi crown prince’s visit will strengthen ties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed confidence that the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman’s upcoming visit to Pakistan would promote bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister made these remarks in a meeting with Saudi crown prince on the sidelines of the Conference of Parties (COP27I in Egypt.

“Looking forward to the upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan,” he said, adding that he was confident that this visit would promote bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

In my meeting with HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on the sidelines of #COP27, we built on our earlier discussions. Middle East Green Initative is pioneering ecosystem restoration initiative under his dynamic leadership. 🇵🇰 is keen to work with 🇸🇦 to address issue of climate — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 8, 2022

The meeting also reviewed the bilateral relations with a view to further enhance the ongoing cooperation in various fields, according to Prime Minister’s Office statement.

“Both sides expressed determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two brotherly countries,” the statement added.

During the meeting, the two leaders also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia, which were deeply rooted in common faith, culture, values ​​and an eternal tradition of mutual support.

The prime minister also appreciated the hospitality and cooperation of Saudi Arabia for the 2mn Pakistanis working in the Kingdom, which contributed to the development and prosperity of the two brotherly countries.

Referring to their recent meeting in Riyadh, the prime minister and the crown prince expressed satisfaction at the growing high-level ties.

The two leaders expressed their determination to further strengthen the multilateral partnership between the two countries.

Appreciating Saudi Arabia’s assistance to Pakistan’s flood-affected people, the prime minister said that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change.

He expressed hope that COP27 would yield concrete results, especially in developing countries with regard to the financing of waste and damage caused by environmental causes.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Saudi crown prince on the functioning of the integrated environmental initiative and assured the Saudi leadership of full support from Pakistan.

