PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks MQM-P’s support in NA speaker election

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) support in the National Assembly (NA) speaker election, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with MQM-P leaders during his visit to Karachi. The meeting was attended by Amir Khan, Aminul Haque, Farogh Naseem, Nasreen Jalil and others.

Sources told ARY News that PM Sharif thanked MQM-P for supporting the opposition parties in the no-trust motion against the former premier. PM Sharif has individually thanked the lawmakers who cast their votes in the NA.

He vowed that the promises made with the MQM-P leaders will be fulfilled. He urged coordinated efforts between the Centre and the province for the development of Sindh province.

Shehbaz Sharif also assured MQM-P of its inclusion in the consultative process for Sindh development.

He expressed hopes that MQM-P will continue to support the government in the upcoming elections for the NA speaker.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that he hopes resolution of issues in Karachi and urban parts of the Sindh. The premier said that they wanted to establish a long-term working relationship with MQM-P.

Earlier, PM Sharif reached Karachi on a day-long visit and he paid his respects at the Mazar-e-Quaid and also visited Chief Minister House, the first visit by any prime minister after five years.

Shehbaz Sharif flanked by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal and others landed at the Faisal Airbase in Karachi where he was welcomed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, and leaders of the PML-N and MQM-P.

