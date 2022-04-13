Names of possible governors, bureaucrats in Shehbaz Sharif-led govt emerge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will once again persuade Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to join the cabinet as he has shortlisted names of bureaucrats and possible nominees of governors in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the backdoor discussion for the formation of the government after the ouster of Imran Khan, the prime minister will once again reach out to the PPP for inclusion in the federal cabinet.

“His last two efforts to woo PPP have already remained futile,” they said.

Moreover, sources said that Fawad Hasan Fawad, the former principal secretary of Nawaz Sharif, will be made adviser to the prime minister while Azam Suleman, former chief secretary Punjab during PML-N tenure, could also get a key slot in the federal government.

“Names of Akram Durrani and Waseem Akhtar have been proposed for governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh respectively in the new setup,” they said.

The prime minister office has also shortlisted names of 25 bureaucrats who have worked under the PML-N leaderships in Punjab and Centre.

The bureaucrats included BPS-22 officers Babar Hayat Tarar, Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, Shaukat Ali, BPS-21 officers Nabeel Awan, Mohiuddin Wani, Imdad Ullah Bosal, Hamid Yaqoob, Rashid Langrial, Ali Murtaza, Abdullah Sunbul, and Nadeem Mehboob.

The sources further shared that BPS-20 officers Ahsan Bhutta, Ahad Cheema, Sajid Zafar, Mujahid Sher Dil and BPS-19 officers Umair Ahmed Syed, Irfan Nawaz have also been shortlisted for the positions in the federal government.

They further shared that in case PML-N is able to form government in Punjab, the officers will remain in the province.

