PM Shehbaz Sharif sets up relief fund for Turkiye quake victims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ordered the establishment of a relief fund to support victims of the deadly earthquake in Turkiye that has claimed over 3,000 lives.

The confirmed death toll across the two countries has soared above 5,000 after a swarm of strong tremors near the Turkey-Syria border — the largest of which measured at a massive 7.8-magnitude.

In a tweet, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the cabinet will donate one month’s salary to the fund. She further said the premier has appealed to the philanthropists to extend help.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے برادر ملک ترکیہ کے زلزلہ متاثرین کی مشکل گھڑی میں معاونت کے لئے وزیراعظم ریلیف فنڈ قائم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ کابینہ نے 1 ماہ کی تنخواہ امدادی فنڈ میں دینے کا اعلان کیا ہے۔ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف نے مخیرحضرات کو برادر ملک ترکیہ کی فراخ دلانہ مدد کی اپیل کی ہے — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 7, 2023

Pakistan dispatches humanitarian aid

Pakistan sent two aircraft carrying a 51-member search and and relief goods to Turkey to provide assistance in rescue operations.

Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying 50 people and 15 tonnes of assistance left for Turkiye today. A C-130 flight carrying 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid from Lahore also left for Istanbul. The assistance include winter tents, blankets, and other essential items.

From February 8, every day on a PIA flight 15 tonnes of humanitarian assistance will be sent from Islamabad and Lahore to Istanbul and Syria.

Meanwhile, Chairman NDMA Lt General Inam Haider Malik dispatched three tons of emergency relief consignment to Turkiye and Syria through PAF C-130.

PM Shehbaz to visit Turkey

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a visit to the earthquake-hit Turkiye on Wednesday (February 8), announced information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The minister shared the news on Twitter, saying: “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Ankara tomorrow morning to offer his condolences to the government and people of Turkey over the deadly earthquake.”

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کل صبح انقرہ روانہ ہوں گے، وہ صدر اردوان سے زلزلے کی تباہی، جانی نقصان پر افسوس اور تعزیت،ترکیہ کے عوام سے یک جہتی کریں گے۔ وزیراعظم کے دورہ ترکیہ کی وجہ سے جمعرات 9 فروری کو بلائی گئی اے پی سی مؤخر کی جا رہی ہے، اتحادیوں کی مشاورت سے نئی تاریخ کا اعلان ہوگا — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 7, 2023

Comments