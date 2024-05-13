PM Shehbaz Sharif steps down as PML-N president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday resigned as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, ARY News reported citing sources.



Shehbaz Sharif has sent his party president resignation to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Following the senior politician’s resignation, PML-N has decided to convene a meeting of the party’s general council on May 28 in Lahore to elect new president.

The PML-N had earlier announced to hold general council meeting on May 11.

Rana Sanaullah in a recent presser said that the PML-N Punjab chapter has requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success.

He said that during the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister was disqualified from holding any public position after being convicted in 2018.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references on November 29 and December 12 last year respectively. After his acquittal, the former PM contested General Elections 2024 and returned elected from NA-130 Lahore.