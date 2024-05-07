PML-N’s general council meeting rescheduled

LAHORE: Ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to hold its general council meeting on the occasion Youm-e-Takbeer, May 28, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

The PML-N had earlier announced to hold general council meeting on May 11.

In a post, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the General Council meeting would be held on May 28 based on consultation and recommendations of the party leaders.

“Consensus was reached to hold the meeting on this day, marking the completion of 26 years since the nuclear explosions of May 28th, 1998,” she added.

Earlier, it emerged that Nawaz Sharif is likely to be elected as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president again in the Central Working Committee session.

Rana Sanaullah in a recent presser said that the PML-N Punjab chapter has requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success.

He said that during the PML-N Punjab meeting, a resolution was passed, requesting Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this difficult time.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister was disqualified from holding any public position after being convicted in 2018.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted him in the Avenfield and Al-Azizia references on November 29 and December 12 last year respectively. After his acquittal, the former PM contested General Elections 2024 and returned elected from NA-130 Lahore.