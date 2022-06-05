PM Shehbaz Sharif stresses grand dialogue for country’s progress

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the need for a grand dialogue, involving all stakeholders, for progress in education, health, industries and other sectors of the economy.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of the 600-bed Indus Hospital in Lahore today [Sunday], PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the situation is difficult at present but soon it will improve and Pakistan will progress at a fast pace.

He said that we will have to think beyond personal interest for the country’s progress and development. He hailed the philanthropists who set up and run trust hospitals for the needy and ailing humanity.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the sincere sentiments of good-natured people who work for any government should not be given political color.

The premier said that during our previous PML(N) Government’s tenure, 480,000 deserving children benefited from Punjab Education Endowment Fund.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML(N) government had to raise petroleum prices with a heavy burden on the heart, as petroleum prices got sky-high the world over. However, a monthly subsidy worth two thousand rupees will be provided to millions of people belonging to the low-income segments of society.

He said that the former PTI government did not raise petroleum prices in time.

He said that measures are being taken to decrease the duration of load shedding in the country. He said that load shedding for more than two hours daily will not be allowed.

