PM Shehbaz Sharif summons important session tomorrow

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an important session of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentarians and central leaders on Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned PML-N lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies in Islamabad tomorrow. The premier also invited the central leaders of the ruling political party to reach Islamabad to attend the upcoming session.

Sources said that matters related to the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims will be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting at PM House. PM Sharif will hold consultations with the PML-N lawmakers regarding the rehabilitation of the flood affectees.

The premier is likely to give special tasks to the PML-N lawmakers for assisting the flood affectees besides issuing instructions to start fundraising, sources added.

Earlier, PM Sharif announced Rs10 billion grant for the flood-affected people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) as flood relief assistance.

The prime minister made the announcement during a visit to Swat to review flood relief activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The relevant authorities apprised the prime minister of the losses and rescue and relief operations.

Addressing a gathering of flood-affected people in KPK’s Kanju, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the amount would be spent for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people of the province.

The federal government, National Disaster Management Authority and the provincial government, through close coordination, would ensure transparency and immediate disbursement in the affected areas.

The prime minister pointed out that the federal government had already announced Rs15 billion for Sindh province and Rs10 billion grants for Balochistan province respectively.

