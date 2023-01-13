PM Shehbaz Sharif summons key meeting to finalise PML-N’s strategy

LAHORE: Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif summoned an important meeting of the party’s central leaders at his residence in Lahore on Friday to discuss the future strategy, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that Shehbaz Sharif summoned PML-N’s central leaders to his Model Town residence in Lahore today. Sources said that the prime minister will take a report from the PML-N’s failed strategy during the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) vote of confidence.

He will also hold consultations regarding the PML-N’s strategy after the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly. Moreover, he will also seek recommendations from the PML-N leaders regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return.

READ: NAWAZ SHARIF, MARYAM FURIOUS OVER CM PERVAIZ ELAHI VOTE OF CONFIDENCE

The meeting is expected to be attended by Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, sources added.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government sent a summary to the Punjab governor for the dissolution of the provincial assembly.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif sought the party’s recommendations for his and Maryam Nawaz’s return to Pakistan following the expected dissolution of the Punjab Assembly and elections in the province.

READ: MARYAM NAWAZ LIKELY TO RETURN TO PAKISTAN



The political party is facing problems in the absence of senior leadership. “PML-N to suffer a major dent in upcoming elections, if senior leadership does not return to Pakistan.” Sources said as prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif is unable to present the stance of the PML-N and senior leadership including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz are in London.

The situation on the Punjab CM vote of confidence could have been different if the senior party leadership was in Pakistan. Sources further say the PML-N senior leadership is expected to meet in a day or two to elaborate on recommendations for the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Earlier, sources said the former prime minister summoned a report over the failure of the PML-N Punjab in barring Pervaiz Elahi from getting the house’s vote of confidence.

Comments