PM Shehbaz Sharif summons key session of coalition parties

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a session of the heads of the coalition parties of the federal government to discuss the current political situation, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif summoned a key session of the coalition parties on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss the prevailing political situation and finalise the future strategy. The session will be held at 2:00 pm tomorrow.

The invitations have been sent to the heads of the coalition parties by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are expected to remain absent from the upcoming session.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lay a foundation stone for an important project in Karachi tomorrow, whereas, Asif Ali Zardari is currently on a private visit to Dubai.

The PPP leadership will decide on the names for participating in the PM Shehbaz-led session tomorrow. Sources told ARY News that it is expected that a delegation of the political party will attend the meeting.

Sharifs hold key meeting

In a relevant development today, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) top leadership, Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, held a two-hour-long meeting to discuss the country’s current political situation.

Sources told ARY News that Maryam Nawaz arrived at PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif’s residence at Jati Umarh. Party supremo Nawaz Sharif participated in the meeting via video link.

Sources claimed that matters related to country’s political and economic situation were discussed during the meeting. The PML-N leadership also expressed ‘serious concern’ over ‘assault’ on law enforcement agencies (LEAs) by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During the meeting, Nawaz Sharif directed PM Shehbaz to ensure ‘enforcement of law’ at any cost. “We have always respected institutions and the judiciary. We had always appeared before court whenever summoned,” the PML-N supremo said.

Meanwhile, sources claimed that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz and Maryam into confidence over the meeting of allied parties – summoned tomorrow (Monday) at 02:00 pm.

Sources further said that Nawaz Sharif directed the prime minister to make decisions in consultation with the allied parties. He also issued directives to give preference to party workers who made sacrifices in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) elections.

