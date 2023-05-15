Monday, May 15, 2023
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif summons NSC meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has reconvened a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

The emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) summoned by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the last Friday was canceled over ‘unknown’ reasons.

Sources told ARY News that PM Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to review overall security-related matters of the country, especially after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Last week, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that “all the planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism” on May 9 would be brought to justice.

The army chief made these remarks while addressing the officers during a visit to the Corps Headquarters Peshawar, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS Asim Munir warned that the armed forces “will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism” as it resolved to bring to justice all the “planners, abetters, instigators and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of 9th May”.

