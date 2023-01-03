PM Shehbaz Sharif summons Sindh governor to Islamabad

KARACHI: Following talks with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the Sindh governor Kamran Tessori to Islamabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

As per details, Sindh governor Kamran Tessori has left for Islamabad via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to hold a discussion with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Sources say that Sindh governor, Kamran Tessori will brief PM Shehbaz Sharif about his meeting with the Pakistan People’s Party to address MQM’s reservations.

Earlier, former president and Pakistan People’s Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said he wants to see a ‘stronger Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

This he said while expressing his views in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance meeting held at Bilawal House Karachi to discuss the expected results of Karachi LG polls, scheduled to take place, later this month.

“We have long-term ties with MQM and want to see it stronger,” Zardari was quoted as saying in the meeting.

