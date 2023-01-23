PM Shehbaz Sharif takes notice of countrywide power break down

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday took notice of countrywide power breakdown, ARY News reported.

As per details, a statement issued by the Prime Minister office (PMO), the Prime Minister has constituted a high level committee for investigation into the matter.

The Prime Minister also sought an immediate report from the Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir.

PM Shehbaz inquired about the reason behind the power breakdown in the entire country and said it should be apprised as to why such a big crisis of electricity took place in the country.

The Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities to sought out the power crisis and to immediately restore the electricity supply.

Earlier, many parts of the country including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Quetta plunged into darkness as a high-tension electricity supply line between Quetta and Guddu caused a major power breakdown.

A power outage hit 22 districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Islamabad, Lahore, cities in Multan region, Karachi and others around 7:35 am.

Reasons revealed

The extreme shortfall in electricity generation said to be major cause of the power breakdown that hit various parts of the country.

Power generation was lower than 7,000 megawatts, this morning, well-placed sources said.”There was upto 6,000 megawatts”.

“Hydel power generation in the country goes down to 90 percent, while thermal power generation by 70 pct,” according to sources.

Karachi’s situation

Several areas of Karachi were plunged into darkness after a massive power breakdown hit the country due to “frequency variation” in the national grid.

The areas affected included North Nazimabad, New Karachi, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Clifton, Korangi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Old City Area, Landhi, Gulisan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Site Industrial Zone, Pak Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony and other areas.

