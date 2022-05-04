PM Shehbaz Sharif telephones civil, military leaders to extend Eid greetings

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday telephoned President Arif Alvi, top military leadership, political leaders and extended Eid greetings to them, ARY NEWS reported.

Shehbaz Sharif telephoned President Arif Alvi, AJK Prime Minister Tanveer Ilyas, governors and chief ministers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan and Balochistan.

The prime minister also telephoned Chairman Joint Chiefs of Army Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval chief Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, and Air chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sandhu and extended Eid greetings to them.

Moreover, PM Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned and extended Eid greetings to political leaders including Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Akhtar Mengal, Sajid Mir, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Ali Nawaz Shah, Shahzain Bugti, Aslam Bhootani, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Moulana Fazlur Rehman, Siraj ul Haq, Moulana Asad, Mohsin Dawar, and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Prime Minister’s message on Eid

In his message to the nation, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wished the nation as well as the whole Muslim ummah. He also urged the countrymen to show compassion toward people in need.

He said that following the lessons learned throughout the holy month of Ramzan, people should take care of other fellowmen and be extra cautious about the needs of the poor while celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister said that the newly appointed government is committed to delivering and solving problems like load shedding and economic destabilization as soon as possible. Power authorities have been advised against any kind of load shedding during the three days of Eid-il-Fitr, he added.

He said the government deiced against increasing petroleum prices to provide relief to the common people.

Shehbaz Sharif also urged the nation to keep Muslims of Palestine and Indian occupied Kashmir on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr and offer special prayers for their liberation and freedom.

