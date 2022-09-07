Floods: PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks Azerbaijan for $2m aid

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Heydar Aliyev for providing financial assistance of $2 million for the flood-affected people of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister acknowledged the assistance as Pakistan battled one of the most severe cycles of torrential monsoon weather, which had resulted in loss of lives and livelihood.

Both personalities reaffirmed the strong resolve to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including energy.

The Prime Minister said the destruction of infrastructure has severely limited the delivery of assistance and relocation of flood-affected people.

Speaking about the historic bilateral ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the two countries support each other at the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Economic Cooperation Organization.

Torrential rain has triggered flash floods that destroyed buildings and bridges, washing away roads and standing and stored crops. It has submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,300 people.

