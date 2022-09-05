Flash floods claim another 24 lives across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another 24 people have lost their lives in flash floods caused by torrential downpours across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to over 1314, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to a report issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the majority of the deaths have been reported in Pakistan’s Sindh province, where hundreds of thousands of people have been stranded by floods triggered by heavy rains.

At least 19 people – including two women and four children – have died in Sindh in the last 24 hours due to flood-related incidents.

Meanwhile, three people lost their lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to roof collapse and flash floods in various districts including one man in Tank, and two women in Dera Ismail Khan.

In Punjab, one death was reported while 107 people sustained injuries in the past 24 hours, including 41 women, and eight children.

The NDMA, in its report, stated that said that 1,314 people have died since June 14, including 262 women, and 458 children while at least 12,703 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season. At least 80 districts across the country are still affected by rains and floods.

A day earlier, the National Flood Response & Coordination Centre (NFRCC) said that overall 3,146 people were evacuated to safer localities including 479 trapped citizens during the last 24 hours.

The army aviation helicopters operated 307 flights and evacuated stranded citizens from different flooded areas. Moreover, 44 tons of rations and medicines have been transported by the army helicopters during the last 24 hours.

