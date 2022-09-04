3,146 people evacuated to safer localities: NFRCC

The National Flood Response & Coordination Centre (NFRCC) said Sunday that overall 3,146 people were evacuated to safer localities including 479 trapped citizens during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported.

The NFRCC stated in its press statement that the Pakistan Army engineers were making efforts to strengthen the banks of Manchar Lake.

For restoring the communication infrastructure and raging lakes, Peshawar Corps Engineer troops opened Bahrain Bridge which helped authorities to connect people in Swat Valley.

Moreover, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) along with the National Highway Authority (NHA) assisted by Rawalpindi Corps troops opened the Karakoram Highway (KKH) for light traffic.

The army aviation helicopters operated 307 flights and evacuated stranded citizens from different flooded areas. During the last 24 hours, the army helicopters operated 31 flights and evacuated 479 people to safer localities, the NFRCC’s statement read.

Moreover, 44 tons of rations and medicines have been transported by the army helicopters during the last 24 hours.

Rescue and Relief Efforts

3,021 tons of food items along with 383 tons of sustenance items and 1,479,802 medicines have been collected so far. 2,459 tons of food items, 329 tons of sustenance items and 112,110 medicines distributed so far.

Medial Relief/Camps

88,697 patients treated in 250 medical camps established across Pakistan.

Sindh

An aerial survey was carried out around Pano Akil for damage assessment, whereas, the army troops at Pano Akil are busy in providing rations to affected people and providing medical care.

Balochistan

Sibi scouts established kids facility at flood relief camps at Sibi city of Balochistan province. Ration distribution is in progress at Goth Suleman and Besham (Uthal) areas.

Manchar Lake

Earlier, the irrigation authorities administered a cut at Manchar Lake at Bagh-e-Yousuf point to release water pressure and avoid drowning Dadu and the shrine city of Sehwan.

The vehicular traffic has been suspended between Jamshoro and Sehwan. The water was flowing out of the Danister channel owing to the surging water level at the lake.

The bank of the lake was cut at Bagh-e-Yousuf to save Dadu and Sehwan cities by releasing the pressure of the water on the banks.

Surging water at the lake was exerting pressure at the gates of the Danister canal while causing a critical situation at the MNV drain.

The water level reached to a dangerous level at Manchhar Lake after which the locals were directed to evacuate the areas as a precautionary measure.

