PM Shehbaz Sharif to address nation at 9pm today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to address the nation at 9:00 pm today following the current political situation of the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that PM Shehbaz Sharif decided to address the nation over violent protests and the law and order situation following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s arrest.

Violent protests sparked across Pakistan after former premier and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) premises.

Army deployment

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) amid unrest following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet approved the deployment of Pakistan Army personnel to ‘maintain law and order situation’ as the participants of the meeting strongly condemned the attacks on state institutions.

Sources further claimed that the cabinet also issued directives to authorities concerned to deal ‘strictly with violent protesters’.

Moreover, the matter related to imposing a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was also taken up in the federal cabinet meeting today. However, the majority of cabinet members recommended to defer the matter related to banning the PTI.