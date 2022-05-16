PM Shehbaz Sharif to consult allies on economic decisions today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a consultative session with government allies today and take them into confidence about the decisions taken during his meeting with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY News reported.

The prime minister reached Islamabad at 9:30pm on Sunday after his visit to the United Kingdom as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Jamiat-e- Ulema Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddique will meet Shehbaz Sharif at PM House.

In the meeting, the prime minister will take participants onboard with regard to decisions made by PML-N leadership in London.

The sources added that there is a suggestion to call National Security Committee (NSC) to take major stakeholders in the country into confidence over economic woes.

PM Shehbaz Sharif may also address the nation in a day or two to take the nation into confidence over the prevailing financial situation of the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had left on a private visit to the UK along with some federal cabinet members on May 10 apparently to seek ‘guidance’ from Nawaz Sharif on prevailing political and economic situation of the country.

He spent five days in London and made a stopover in the UAE to condole the death of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who had passed away on May 13.

