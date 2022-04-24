PM Shehbaz Sharif to depart for Saudi Arabia on April 27

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on April 27, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that PM Sharif will perform Umrah during his Saudi Arabia visit. The premier along with a delegation is also expected to hold meetings with the Saudi leadership.

It was learnt that Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz will also be part of the delegation.

Prior to the foreign visit of PM Sharif along with a delegation, the names of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Faryal Tapur and other important political personalities have been removed from the Exit Control List (ECL).

As per details, the names of more than 100 political personalities including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Faryal Talpur, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and others have been removed from the ECL.

The names were placed on the ECL on the recommendations of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sources said that the names which were placed on ECL on the orders of courts and security institute will not be removed from the list.

Sources said that the names which were placed for 4 months on the ECL will be removed from the list.

