Constitutional amendment: PM Shehbaz Sharif to host dinner for coalition partners today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host a dinner for his party lawmakers and coalition partners on Saturday evening, ARY News reported.

The dinner will take place tonight at 7:00 pm at the Prime Minister’s House. MPs and senators of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties will participate in the dinner.

On the other hand, the government has also directed to ensure the full attendance of the lawmakers regarding the constitutional amendment in the parliament.

The prime minister has directed all the parliamentarians of the ruling coalition to stay in Islamabad till Monday while the government is also active in getting the full support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).

The development comes after PML-N led coalition government has decided to move constitutional amendments before National Assembly and Senate tomorrow as it claimed to have 2/3 majority.

Sources familiar with the development said Senators and MNAs of the treasury benches have been asked to remain in Islamabad as it is planning to devise a strategy for constitutional amendments.

The National Assembly and Senate sessions will continue even on Sunday, the sources said and added MQM-P has also summoned its two MNAs to Islamabad from Karachi with immediate effect.

Earlier, on September 14, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) announced not to support the government in upcoming constitutional amendments related to the judiciary of Pakistan.

Sources told ARY News that the JUI-F instructed its senators to refrain from voting in the senate without explicit permission from the leadership.

Sources revealed that the party’s parliamentary leader, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, issued a policy letter to fellow senators, including Senator Kamran Murtaza, Maulana Abdul Wasey, Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, and Senator Ahmed Khan.

The letter stated that no senator should vote on any constitutional amendments without receiving written consent from the party leadership.