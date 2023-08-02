PM Shehbaz Sharif to host dinner for parliamentarians today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hold consultations with the coalition parties by himself as the incumbent government is going to complete its tenure this month, citing sources, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will host a dinner for the parliamentarians and the heads of the coalition parties today. The premier will also hold consultations with the coalition parties for the caretaker set-up and other matters related to the general elections.

PM Sharif will address the parliamentarians today besides discussing key issues with the top political leaders, sources told ARY News.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at holding the upcoming general elections on 2023 census data.