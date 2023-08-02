PM Shehbaz Sharif to host dinner for parliamentarians today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to hold consultations with the coalition parties by himself as the incumbent government is going to complete its tenure this month, citing sources, ARY News reported.
PM Shehbaz Sharif will host a dinner for the parliamentarians and the heads of the coalition parties today. The premier will also hold consultations with the coalition parties for the caretaker set-up and other matters related to the general elections.
PM Sharif will address the parliamentarians today besides discussing key issues with the top political leaders, sources told ARY News.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hinted at holding the upcoming general elections on 2023 census data.
In an interview with a private television channel, the premier that the government would complete its term on August 12, and a committee had already been formed for the caretaker set-up.
Consultation with Nawaz Sharif is also going on and opposition leader Raja Riaz would also be consulted after finalisation of the name, he added.
He hoped that the journey of progress should also continue even during the caretaker set-up without wasting any time.
He viewed that a government with a five-year mandate could only resolve the national issues as only the government’s performance could ensure respect for the vote.
The prime minister questioned as no one else except Nawaz Sharif was tried for featuring in Panama Papers, and added that the PML-N leader was disqualified under a conspiracy.
To another query, he said after consultation and as per the decision by the leadership, his party could go for seat adjustment with coalition parties in some of the constituencies.