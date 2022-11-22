PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for 2-day Turkey visit on Nov 24

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkey on a two-day official visit on November 24, ARY News reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif will have a one-on-one meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which would be followed by delegation-level talks, sources said.

Besides covering the entire gamut of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues, say sources.

The premier would also attend a ceremony in Turkey, they say.

PM SHEHBAZ LANDS IN TURKEY ON THREE-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT

PM Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and other senior ministers during his two-day Turkey visit. This would be his second visit to Turkey since assuming office in April.

Shehbaz’s first visit to Istanbul as prime minister came on May 31, where he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, followed by delegation-level talks.

Comments