PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet business community today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting with prominent business personalities of the country today, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that prominent business personalities received an invitation on Monday evening for a meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The business community is likely to be taken in confidence on the economic decisions, prevailing political situation and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the premier.

Sources added that the meeting will also be attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other federal ministers.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that PM Sharif summoned him to hold consultations on the economic situation of the country.

Earlier in the day, in a major step for relief of the lower and middle-income class, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif decided that the federal government would provide petrol for motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers at reduced rates.

PM Shehbaz, chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the measures for reducing the impact of inflation on the lower and middle-income classes, said the government was striving to minimise the difficulties faced by the said income groups.

The prime minister principally decided to provide petrol for the motorcyclists and rickshaw drivers at reduced rates as a program for their relief had been designed. At the meeting, different proposals were put forward regarding the program.

He directed the relevant officers to finalise and submit the program as the “government would take all possible steps to protect the low and middle-income groups against inflation”.

Moreover, the premier also decided that the federal government would distribute wheat flour among one million residents of Islamabad free of charge during the Holy Ramazan.

