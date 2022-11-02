PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet Chinese president, PM today

BEIJING: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will hold separate meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing today (Wednesday).

The meetings will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments between both countries.

Both sides will discuss ways and means to further promote their multidimensional cooperation and give impetus to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Besides, PM Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with Chinese investors and Pakistani traders.

PM Shehbaz is in China on his maiden visit accompanied by a high-level delegation.

On his arrival at Beijing Capital International Airport, PM Shehbaz Sharif was given a red carpet welcome as the smartly turned-out contingents of the Chinese forces presented him with the guard of honor, a PM Office statement said.

The visit is expected to advance the wide-ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas, and consolidate the momentum of CPEC cooperation in the wake of the 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) held on October 27, 2022.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian during his briefing in Beijing, said China warmly welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit.

China looks forward to further advancing high-level strategic cooperation with Pakistan and bringing more fruitful outcomes from Sino-Pak friendship to the benefit of the two peoples, he added.

