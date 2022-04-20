PM Shehbaz Sharif to meet President Arif Alvi today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet President Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday evening, ARY News reported citing sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the prime minister will discuss the appointment of all four governors and the summary to remove Punjab Governor Omer Sarfaraz Cheema.

After assuming office, PM Shehbaz Sharif removed Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his post.

The federal government announced to remove Governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema from his office after he refused to administer the oath to Hamza Shehbaz, casting doubts over the legality of the proceedings of the Punjab Assembly that saw unprecedented violence.

Governor Punjab while addressing a press conference had said that the Prime Minister was not authorized to remove him from his office. “This power rests with the President. Only he can remove me from the office,” Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema said.

Read more: “PM NOT AUTHORIZED TO REMOVE ME”, SAYS PUNJAB GOV AFTER FED ANNOUNCEMENT

Minutes after the news emerged, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry denied the removal of Omar Sarfaraz Cheema as Punjab Governor.

Chaudhry in his reaction had said that President Arif Alvi refuted the news regarding the removal of the Punjab governor and added no such summary has been sent to the President’s House.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Alvi also refused to take the oath to PM-elect Shehbaz Sharif and his 37-member cabinet.

Chairman Senate and Acting President Sadiq Sanjarani took oath from the new cabinet.

Comments