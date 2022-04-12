PM Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi on a day-long visit tomorrow

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will reach Karachi on a day-long visit tomorrow (Wednesday), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the newly-elected prime minister will visit Mazar-e Quaid to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will receive PM Shehbaz upon his arrival in Karachi. The premier will also hold a meeting with CM Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister’s House.

The prime minister is likely to visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office during his upcoming visit to the port city, sources said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister arrived at Parliament Lodges and met with MQM-Pakistan delegation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an urgent meeting with leading economists to discuss in detail the current dire economic situation facing the country. pic.twitter.com/OACJwjY9Vn — Prime Minister of Pakistan (@PMO_PK) April 12, 2022

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation of the country and the federal government-run uplift project in Karachi came under discussion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also chaired a meeting of economic team in Islamabad on Tuesday. The meeting discussed the economic situation of the country.

