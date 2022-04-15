PM Shehbaz Sharif to unveil his cabinet soon

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who assumed his office earlier this week, says he will announce his cabinet soon.

Speaking at an Iftar dinner hosted for the coalition partners, he said names of the cabinet members would be announced in two phases. The names of ministers who would join his cabinet in the first phase would be announced soon while more ministers would be inducted in the second phase in the next few days, he added.

The prime minister said he would take his allies along and resolve the problems faced by their constituents.

About prices of petroleum products, he said the last government rolled out a subsidy on petroleum products but did not allocate enough financial resources for the relief.

“We cannot put more burden on people,” he maintained, adding the previous government did not even give a subsidy on flour this Ramazan.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed to put the facts about fuel prices before people. He said the Prime Minister’s House would be turned into Pakistan House and officers from all the provinces would get an opportunity to serve in it.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, BNP-Mengal head Akhtar Mengal, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and others were in attendance at the Iftar dinner.

