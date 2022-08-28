PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Charsadda tomorrow

CHARSADDA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood-hit Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Monday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-hit areas and announce a special package for the affected families of Charsadda.

No flood threat

The irrigation department said that there was no flood threat to Charsadda. 32,000 cusecs of water was passing at the locality of the Manda Headworks. According to the irrigation department, maximum 45,000 cusecs of water will pass from the Manda Headworks today, having the capacity of 200,000 cusecs.

61,000 cusecs of water was passing through the Khayali Bridge at Swat River, having the capacity of 100,000 cusecs of water. The department said that people should not pay attention to the rumours regarding the flooding anymore.

PM’s Balochistan visit

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan province and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist flood victims.

I am announcing to handover Rs10 billion to [Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus] Bizenjo sahib, the prime minister said while being flanked by the chief minister, federal minister Shahzain Bugti and others during his visit to flood-hit areas in the province.

The prime minister said that floods have wreaked havoc nationwide, especially in Sindh and Balochistan and appealed to philanthropists to donate to the government for arranging food and shelter for the affectees.

“People have so far donated generously. Last night, a man donated Rs60 million and asked against mentioning his name while a group of businessmen donated Rs450 million which will also be deposited in the account of the PM relief fund,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

“I have not seen this devastation from floods before and currently more than 1,000 people have died while thousands others are injured,” he said.

While sharing details of the relief provided to the affectees, the prime minister said that a total of Rs38 billion will be distributed across Pakistan within a week. “Each victim will receive Rs25,000 through the BISP account,” he said.

He further highlighted the rescue work being carried out by armed forces, saying as many as 50,000 people are shifted to safe locations.

“The air force chief told me that dozens of helicopters are in the field to rescue the victims,” the prime minister narrated. “We will be holding a meeting tomorrow to further expand the scope of relief activities.”

