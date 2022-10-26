PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for China on two-day official visit on November 1, the foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

As per the details, the PM will visit China at the invitation of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China. A high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will accompany the premier during his visit on November 1st.

Moreover, Pakistani Premiere will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss matters related to bilateral cooperation, and regional and global developments.

The high-level delegation will also sign several MoUs in diverse areas to strengthen Pak-China long lasting friendship.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al-Saud agreed to cement bilateral ties in business and investment sectors.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to bilateral cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion.

