PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit flood-hit KP districts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the flood-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Monday, ARY News reported.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, spokesman for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for Khyber Pakthunkhwa and MPA telephoned the prime minister and informed him about the flood situation in the province, especially in Nowshera.

Wali Khan said that the premier would visit Nowshera and Charsadda districts to review the rescue and relief activities. He will also meet the flood affectees, he added.

DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

Sharif will also take an aerial view of the other damaged areas of several KP areas.

No flood threat

The irrigation department said that there was no flood threat to Charsadda. 32,000 cusecs of water was passing at the locality of the Manda Headworks. According to the irrigation department, maximum 45,000 cusecs of water will pass from the Manda Headworks today, having the capacity of 200,000 cusecs.

61,000 cusecs of water was passing through the Khayali Bridge at Swat River, having the capacity of 100,000 cusecs of water. The department said that people should not pay attention to the rumours regarding the flooding anymore.

PM’s Balochistan visit

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif visited flood-hit areas of the Balochistan province and announced Rs10 billion for the provincial government to assist flood victims.

I am announcing to handover Rs10 billion to [Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus] Bizenjo sahib, the prime minister said while being flanked by the chief minister, federal minister Shahzain Bugti and others during his visit to flood-hit areas in the province.

