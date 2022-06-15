PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Rashakai SEZ today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a visit to Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) today, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

During his visit, China Road and Bridge Corporation will brief the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif about the construction of Rashakai SEZ.

Later, the managing directors of NTDCL and the SNGPL will brief the premier about provision of gas and electricity to the economic zone. PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit the construction site and address a ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister Imran Khan last year had inaugurated the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which is the first project of “industrial cooperation” under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Government of KP and its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones and Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) and the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) are developing RSEZ, which is spread over an area of approximately 1,000 acres of land.

For managing the affairs of RSEZ, Rashakai Special Economic Zone Development and Operations Company (RSEZDOC), a special purpose vehicle, has been set up as a JV between KPEZDMC and CRBC.

RSEZ, the flagship project of CPEC , is termed as a milestone for the KP province, which will open a new chapter of industrialization in the province and will create thousands of jobs for the locals. The zone is attracting billions of dollars investment from foreign and local investors.

