PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Tharparkar tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Sindh tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the premier will visit Tharparkar where he will inspect the Thar Coal field project.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other officials will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique will also participate in the ceremony, they say.

On Oct 6, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said that the expansion project of the rail link to Thar coal mines will ensure efficient coal transportation and help generate inexpensive power.

PM Sharif addressed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Ministry of Railways, the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Sindh with regards to the connectivity of Thar coal to the existing network of Pakistan Railways.

He said that the MoU would ensure its efficient transportation and help generate inexpensive power.

READ: SINDH CM VISITS THAR TO INAUGURATE COAL POWER PLANT

He said the federal and Sindh governments came together to ink the MoU and expressed the hope that it would be implemented by March 2023, enabling the transportation of coal to all parts of the country.

Comments