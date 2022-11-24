PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Turkiye on Nov 25: FO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Turkiye on a two-day official visit on November 25, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed on Thursday.

In her weekly press briefing, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that the prime minister will leave for Istanbul on November 25 at the invitation of Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the stay, the prime minister will have a one-on-one meeting with President Tayyip Erdogan which would be followed by delegation-level talks.

PM SHEHBAZ LANDS IN TURKEY ON THREE-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT

PM Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and other senior ministers during his two-day Turkey visit.

Earlier, PML-N leader and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb rebutted rumours about the cancellation of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Turkiye.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken no decision to cancel his visit to Turkiye,” she said in a news statement. She urged the media to verify a news before broadcast or publication.

This would be his second visit to Turkey since assuming office in April.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s first visit to Istanbul as prime minister came on May 31, where he met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, followed by delegation-level talks.

