PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit UAE on Jan 10: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 10 following the conclusion of Climate Resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif will visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the country’s prevailing economic challenges.

Sources told ARY news that the Prime Minister will reach the United Arab Emirates tomorrow on his return from Geneva, where Climate Resilient Pakistan conference was held.

The prime minister would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the diplomatic sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Shehbaz Sharif is co-hosting the Geneva conference along with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, urging countries, organisations and businesses to step up with financial and other support towards a long-term recovery and resilience plan to climate change that saw the country saw disastrous floods last year.

The conference brought together governments, leaders from the public and private sectors and civil society to support the people and the government of Pakistan to deal with the enormous challenge of post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation.

PM Shehbaz says $16.3 bn needed for flood-hit areas

In his opening address at the conference, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called for a sustained international plan to meet the daunting task of reconstruction and rehabilitation of flood-affected areas and build a climate-resilient Pakistan.

“A new lifeline is needed for our people to power our economy and reenter the 21st century with a future that is protected from extreme risks to human security,” the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said together we have to rebuild the lives and dreams of flood-ravaged people. He said the international community’s solidarity and long-term support to Pakistan at this critical juncture will make the difference between staying unprepared or facing the future with renewed hope and aspirations.

Shehbaz Sharif said the first part of this plan reflects priorities for recovery and reconstruction, bearing in mind the minimum funding requirement of 16.3 billion dollars, half of which is proposed to be met from domestic resources and the other half from development partners and friends. He said the funding gap for minimum recovery is eight billion dollars which will be needed over the next three years.

