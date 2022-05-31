PM Shehbaz Sharif to embark on Turkey visit today

ISLAMABAD: PM Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday (today) to further boost friendly ties with the brotherly country.

This will be the Prime Minister’s first visit to Turkey since assuming office.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PM’s upcoming Turkey visit will further boost friendly ties with the brotherly country.

PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during the Turkey visit.

During the visit, the PM Shehbaz Sharif will have one-on-one meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which would be followed by delegation-level talks.

Besides covering the entire gamut of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will exchange views on regional and international issues.

Read more: Bilawal Bhutto to visit Turkey, meet President Tayyip Erdogan

This year, Pakistan and Turkey are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The premier will attend a Pakistan-Turkey Business Council Forum and have extensive interaction with leading Turkish businessmen and potential investors from diverse sectors.

Soon after assuming charge as the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia, UAE, where he met his counterparts.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is already in Turkey for a two-day visit from Monday.

Comments