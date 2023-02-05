PM Shehbaz Sharif for unity to infuse vigour, strength to Kashmir cause

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday stressed the forging of unity and solidarity by shunning all the political differences which would further infuse vigour and strength into the Kashmir cause.

Addressing a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJKL) on the occasion of ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, the prime minister said Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had declared Kashmir as ‘a jugular vein of Pakistan’.

The prime minister said that divisions were apparent in the society which was regrettable, but in Muzaffarabad, AJK and Pakistan, all the political parties, their leadership and the assembly members were in unison which reflected the national unity, harmony and solidarity that certainly perturbed India.

“When a society moves with unity, its goals are achieved, giving it further power and strength,” he observed.

The prime minister said that the entire 220 million Pakistani nation and the Kashmiris, on the day, gave a clear message of national unity.

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), for the last 75 years, he said, the blood of innocent Kashmiris was spilt mercilessly.

The prime minister referred to one of the gory incidents in IIOJK in which a little kid was seen sitting on the chest of his slain grandfather with melancholic looks.

The whole world witnessed the heart-wrenching spectacle, he said, adding thousands of Kashmiri Muslims had been subjected to cruelties and brutalities unleashed by Indian occupation forces while thousands were martyred.

He recalled that during 2019, Prime Minister Modi had deprived the IIOJK of its special status, turning the whole occupied valley into an open jail.

